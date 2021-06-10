Charly Leguerrier
Habx Lot Finder - Mobile selector filter architecture building dark dark mode mobile app mobile ui app mobile habx webdesign
Here is the Habx Lot Finder on mobile device 📱

Users can filter apartments that fit their wishes. And visualize it on a 3D high def building, showing location, orientation, neighbourhood.

🖍 Designed with Figma & Blender

👯 Design team
AD : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
GD : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier

