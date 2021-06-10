Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arun K P

Surprise box

Arun K P
Arun K P
  • Save
Surprise box award engagement after effects gift animation box animation coin animation coin reward animation rewards gift box box surprise box reward pitara illustration uidesign uiux design uiux ui
Download color palette

A concept for live videos to engage the users by rewarding them based on engagement.

Arun K P
Arun K P

More by Arun K P

View profile
    • Like