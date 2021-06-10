Tom Holloway

Commissioner Typeface Promotional Material

To promote the release of Commissioner, a new variable font for Google Fonts, I produced a series of promotional images to show the characteristics and versatility of the typeface. Working alongside Kostas Bartsokas, the designer of the typeface, we created a duotone style set of images utilising all 3 styles of the font.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
