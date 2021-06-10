Commissioner Typeface Promotional Material

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To promote the release of Commissioner, a new variable font for Google Fonts, I produced a series of promotional images to show the characteristics and versatility of the typeface. Working alongside Kostas Bartsokas, the designer of the typeface, we created a duotone style set of images utilising all 3 styles of the font.