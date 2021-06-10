Food delivery app UX UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Food delivery app design. I adapted some elements to the new "Material You" trend. I tried to create a cart button that is different from what we usually see. Same about the "quantity" function on the product page. What do you think about my ideas and style? Any feedback, good or bad, is much appreciated.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade in France, with love and passion.