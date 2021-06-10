Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Poh

Logo Design for Bite Meat

John Poh
John Poh
Logo Design for Bite Meat
I designed this logo for Bite Meat, a beef jerky business.

The client was looking of someone biting on a piece of jerky for the logomark, with "Bite Me" emphasized for the text. I then suggested going with a bull to further represent the business.
John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
