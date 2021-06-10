Maxim Berg

Owlee

Hey guys,

I'd like to show you my new work — logo and basic branding for a British IT startup Owlee. This is an AI assistant that helps create advertising campaigns.
In the sign I gathered several meanings: the "O" letter, the Owl Eye and most obvious Chat Bubble, because the service looks like a chat.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
