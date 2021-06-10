Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
I'd like to show you my new work — logo and basic branding for a British IT startup Owlee. This is an AI assistant that helps create advertising campaigns.
In the sign I gathered several meanings: the "O" letter, the Owl Eye and most obvious Chat Bubble, because the service looks like a chat.
I hope you like it, please press "L" if you do.