Updated my Design Portfolio with Webflow

Hi guys! So I got around to redesigning my portfolio website over the last couple of weeks.

Did the design work on Figma and built the actual pages using Webflow.

I'm available as a freelance Product / UX designer!

What I do:

♦︎ Interface design

♦︎ Websites & Marketing sites

♦︎ Branding

♦︎ Packaging design and more...

Check out live version and case studies.

👉 tomiwao.com

I'll be happy to hear your feedback. Thanks!