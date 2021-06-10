Updated my Design Portfolio with Webflow

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys! So I got around to redesigning my portfolio website over the last couple of weeks.
Did the design work on Figma and built the actual pages using Webflow.
I'm available as a freelance Product / UX designer!
What I do:
♦︎ Interface design
♦︎ Websites & Marketing sites
♦︎ Branding
♦︎ Packaging design and more...
Check out live version and case studies.
👉 tomiwao.com
I'll be happy to hear your feedback. Thanks!