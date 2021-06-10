Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tomiwa Allan Ogunmodede

Updated my Design Portfolio with Webflow

Hi guys! So I got around to redesigning my portfolio website over the last couple of weeks.

Did the design work on Figma and built the actual pages using Webflow.

I'm available as a freelance Product / UX designer!

What I do:
♦︎ Interface design
♦︎ Websites & Marketing sites
♦︎ Branding
♦︎ Packaging design and more...

Check out live version and case studies.
👉 tomiwao.com

I'll be happy to hear your feedback. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
