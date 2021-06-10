Daily UI Financial App for children

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI 1
Hello new challenge!
I just decided to improve my skills regarding UI and took up the Daily UI challenges. I can't promise I'll do them daily but I'll sure try.
This is my first entry! It's a sign in/up form of a financial app designed especially for students and children.
Hope you like it! x