Daily UI Financial App for children

Daily UI Financial App for children financialui financeapp uichallenge ui signupform signin dailyui
Daily UI 1

Hello new challenge!

I just decided to improve my skills regarding UI and took up the Daily UI challenges. I can't promise I'll do them daily but I'll sure try.

This is my first entry! It's a sign in/up form of a financial app designed especially for students and children.

Hope you like it! x

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
