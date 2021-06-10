CampArca logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo proposal I made for a friend @Vladimir Nastic and "the most compact CHUCK BOX you will ever find!" This one didn't make the cut, but I love it and wanted to share it.
Photo by: Dominik Jirovský on Unsplash