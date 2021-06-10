Trending designs to inspire you
Today we share a mockup for a marketing Web app and a Google Chrome Extension used to find sales and coupons. We delivered here a full-cycle service from UX strategy and UI to software development.
🙋 We are open for new projects.
📧 Have a question? Get in touch.