Restaurant Mobile Aplication

Restaurant Mobile Aplication ui web typography design app ux branding graphic design
1. The concept of a restaurant mobile application, by prioritizing a modern, exclusive, and user experience.
2. Challenge
Packaging the application by prioritizing restaurant branding through the application that was made.
3. Solution
We solve it with our experience to create the desired design.
4. Process
By doing research on our competitors we can draw conclusions that match the brief.
5. Service
- Visual Identity
- Branding
- UX Research
- UI Design

My Instagram @masfu8
email : mfuadsh@gmail.com
more Portofolio at https://mampir.in/Fuad

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
