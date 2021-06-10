Maia

Friedl Dicker-Brandeis

Friedl Dicker-Brandeis abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a multidisciplinary artist Frederika ‘Friedl’ Dicker-Brandeis
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
