Margarita

Gardening girl hat girl gardening plants illustration woman draw minimal vector
So nice and interesting looking for your own style in illustration.
It was too long holidays. So difficult to come back but I'll try.

Follow me on Behance
https://www.behance.net/margarett_stasevich

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
