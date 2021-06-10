Social Media Growth Landing Page Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Interaction for Landing Page of Social Media Growth Company. 🚀
In this interaction, I have implemented Full Page landing Interaction.
I made this UI in Figma and added this animation in After effects.
✨There is always room for improvement. Feedbacks are always welcomed.
⚡Follow me on Instagram | Behance | Medium form more UI/UX creatives, Case Studies and some cool Interactions. 🥁