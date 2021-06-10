Zubin Jhaveri

Cancer Paper Art

10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Cancer.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can check out the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

