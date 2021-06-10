Spectra Pack

PUMA × Quberten = Spectra.

Our studio’s summer drop is announced the day before UEFA EURO 2020 kicks off. We came up with an identity for the PUMA's 'private club' and filled it with exclusivity: a personal patch, a mashup of numbers, a sticker pack, and a reference to the location.



See here for more details about the style: https://quberten.com/puma-quberten-football-unpacking