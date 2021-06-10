Spectra Pack

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PUMA × Quberten = Spectra.
Our studio’s summer drop is announced the day before UEFA EURO 2020 kicks off. We came up with an identity for the PUMA's 'private club' and filled it with exclusivity: a personal patch, a mashup of numbers, a sticker pack, and a reference to the location.
See here for more details about the style: https://quberten.com/puma-quberten-football-unpacking