Spectra Pack ligature logo brandidentity branding euros euro2020 ligature lettering lettering logo collaboration spectra design sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport q10
PUMA × Quberten = Spectra.

Our studio’s summer drop is announced the day before UEFA EURO 2020 kicks off. We came up with an identity for the PUMA's 'private club' and filled it with exclusivity: a personal patch, a mashup of numbers, a sticker pack, and a reference to the location.

See here for more details about the style: https://quberten.com/puma-quberten-football-unpacking

Sports Design Studio
