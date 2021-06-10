Drag&Drop functionality for real-time collaboration

Hello friends 👋!

We said a few words about interactive collaborative work 🤝. However, take a look at this great functionality 🥰. You can deliver your tasks individually or in the team using simple drag&drop. Just take your object and drag it to the exact place on the board. If you manage the project, you can create swimlanes to divide your teams. The tool enables using a 100% interactive board 👩‍🏫 where you can post all your ideas and plans for the project development. Best of all, each project participant can actively participate in the work related to setting up the process or planning activities 😲. All this in real-time and for a multi-person team.



