Tiki Bar Luau Party Flyer

Tiki Bar Luau Party Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to Tiki and Luau themes. Whether this bar flyer, a themed night, a special event, a seasonal extravaganza, a club party, an exotic / tropical bash or a Hawaii related evening

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Chum:
https://www.dafont.com/chum.font

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

A love of Thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/fr/a-love-of-thunder.font

Size
5.8x5.8

