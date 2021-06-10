Maia

Margarete Heymann aka Grete Marks

Margarete Heymann aka Grete Marks abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a ceramic artist Margarete Heymann-Loebenstein (Grete Marks)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
