Iftar - Booking prototype

This is a personal project I'm working on.

Every year during Ramadan mosques are helping people who cannot eat properly. Because of the Covid restrictions we have experienced, some mosques were not organized to provide food, and some people were too shy for asking for help...

Which problems did I solve:

- People can book their iftar wherever they are and eat on-site or pick up their meals.

- Mosques can manage the budget and team

- Mosques will save food and money

- From the donation button, people can easily send money for charity