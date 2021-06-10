SpdLoad

CV Builder App Design

SpdLoad
SpdLoad
Hire Me
  • Save
CV Builder App Design web app design saas saas design cv builder website design web design ui design
CV Builder App Design web app design saas saas design cv builder website design web design ui design
CV Builder App Design web app design saas saas design cv builder website design web design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Shot01.png
  2. Shot02.png
  3. CV Builder.gif

Hi folks,

SpdLoad team are happy to see ya on our latest project - Resume Builder App.

What we've done? A full-cycle design: from mindmapping and paper prototypes to UI and animations.

In the era of remote-only work, such thing as a CV builder gains the second breath.

And that's why it's crucially important to create top-notch design to overcome competitors' activities.
***
We'll be happy to hear back from you: left comments, share this case, and press F to pay respect ;)
***
Interested to work with us? Just drop us a line here - e.odyntsov@spdload.com
***
See ya in the next shots!

SpdLoad
SpdLoad
We Design and Develop Apps for Startups from Scratch
Hire Me

More by SpdLoad

View profile
    • Like