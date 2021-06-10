CV Builder App Design

Hi folks,

SpdLoad team are happy to see ya on our latest project - Resume Builder App.

What we've done? A full-cycle design: from mindmapping and paper prototypes to UI and animations.

In the era of remote-only work, such thing as a CV builder gains the second breath.

And that's why it's crucially important to create top-notch design to overcome competitors' activities.

***

We'll be happy to hear back from you: left comments, share this case, and press F to pay respect ;)

***

Interested to work with us? Just drop us a line here - e.odyntsov@spdload.com

***

See ya in the next shots!