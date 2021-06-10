Zubin Jhaveri

Libra Paper Art

Libra Paper Art papercut libra layered art paper sculpture paper cut art illustration zodiac art
10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Libra.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can check the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

