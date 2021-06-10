Maia

Anni Albers

Anni Albers abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a textile designer Anni Albers (Annelise Elsa Frieda Fleischmann)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMPzsBBBu1b/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
