Sign Up Page - Daily UI Challenge #1

Sign Up Page - Daily UI Challenge #1
Hi there,

My name is Paniz, I have recently started doing UI design. One of my friends introduced #DailyUIChallenge to me and I thought I would give it a shot. I'm sure this challenge will make me a better designer in 100 Days!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
