Kokopako

GIB20 Website

Kokopako
Kokopako
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Every second year, General Electric surveys the world's most inventive leaders about the future of innovation. The GIB20 website showcases the data in an approachable, playful and immersive way.

https://www.ge.com/innovation-barometer/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Kokopako
Kokopako
Unique, innovative, customised digital solutions.
Hire Me

More by Kokopako

View profile
    • Like