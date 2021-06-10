Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sagittarius Paper Art

Sagittarius Paper Art
10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Sagittarius.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can see the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

    