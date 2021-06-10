Sign in Page Mobile - Daily UI #02

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, everyone! ✨
In my daily UI #02, I want to share with you a sign in page of a mobile app called Oorb.
Your feedbacks are always welcome 🥰
If you liked, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🚀