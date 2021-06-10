Larisse Carvalho

Sign in Page Mobile - Daily UI #02

Larisse Carvalho
Larisse Carvalho
  • Save
Sign in Page Mobile - Daily UI #02 daily ui mobile sign in sign-in
Download color palette

Hey, everyone! ✨

In my daily UI #02, I want to share with you a sign in page of a mobile app called Oorb.

Your feedbacks are always welcome 🥰

If you liked, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🚀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Larisse Carvalho
Larisse Carvalho

More by Larisse Carvalho

View profile
    • Like