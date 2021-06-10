Rahul Kumar

Bank Dashboard

Rahul Kumar
Rahul Kumar
Hire Me
  • Save
Bank Dashboard typography banking app ux apps navigation charts banking app vector 2020 ui trends trending ui account cards dashboard bank
Download color palette

Bank Dashboard design

Let me know what you guys think. Don't be a stranger, feel free to leave your comment.

I am available for freelance work. For any project Like a website, App, Graphic, Animation, UI/UX. You can hire us.

You can Contact US

WhatsApp: +91 8130420840
Email: rahul.kumar20840@gmail.com

Thank you.

Rahul Kumar
Rahul Kumar
I am a Freelancer, focus on UX/UI Web, Mobile & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Rahul Kumar

View profile
    • Like