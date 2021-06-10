Venn Interaction & UI Concept

A schematic view of Venn's UI concept and Interaction: Venn's services and underlying platform act as a foundation and facilitator for its members, not unlike the urban infrastructure at the heart of the neighborhoods Venn inhabits.

The entirety of the graphic language is built upon a modular system of grids, bringing the underlying urban framework forward and signifying the different neighborhood structure.

This concept, combined with the interaction scheme pushes the idea of neighborhood life as transparent, fluid and flexible. Always present and integrated within Venn's design system and interaction.