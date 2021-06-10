Pennywise FIRE achievement

Trending designs to inspire you
We added a new achievement to Pennywise: Road to FIRE 🐲🔥
The idea behind this achievement is to anchor the idea of long term investing and to celebrate big milestones. These milestones might look daunting at first. But discipline, patience and the power of compound interest will get you there.
Sign up for our (closed) beta - www.pennywise.nl