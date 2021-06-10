Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pieter-Pleun Korevaar

Pennywise FIRE achievement

Pieter-Pleun Korevaar
Pieter-Pleun Korevaar
Hire Me
  • Save
Pennywise FIRE achievement levels ui badge progress investing ios app
Pennywise FIRE achievement levels ui badge progress investing ios app
Download color palette
  1. fire-achievement-1.jpg
  2. fire-achievement-1600x1200-2.png

We added a new achievement to Pennywise: Road to FIRE 🐲🔥

The idea behind this achievement is to anchor the idea of long term investing and to celebrate big milestones. These milestones might look daunting at first. But discipline, patience and the power of compound interest will get you there.

Sign up for our (closed) beta - www.pennywise.nl

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Pieter-Pleun Korevaar
Pieter-Pleun Korevaar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pieter-Pleun Korevaar

View profile
    • Like