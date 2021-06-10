Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Song of the Stars

Song of the Stars visual identity music festival minimalist digital illustration digital art commercial art commercial brand identity aesthetic illustration aesthetic art aesthetic design branding illustration
Illustration for visual identity of Jazz music, Song of the Stars. Featured here are the three icons of Jazz: Morgan the pianist, Apollo the saxophonist, and Lyra the celloist.

