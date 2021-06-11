Good for Sale
Black & White Innovicons update

Black & White Innovicons update collection line icons icon design icon vector style design
Great News!
We have updated our Black and White Innovicons collection adding 198 new icons on the themes:

- Coronavirus disease;
- legal services;
- farming & beekeeping;
- leisure activities with children
and more.

View the collection on Creative Market.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
