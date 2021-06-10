Daria Chadaieva

Cats habits - 1

design illustration for kids illustration cute character clay illustartion clay character book illustration
It's a story about my crazy cats and their habits.
Flying flowers and cats in the house are inseparable. Every happy parent of cat immediately recognizes himself here.
Image made from plasticine and edited in Adobe Photoshop.

