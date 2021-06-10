Magda Azab

Los Angeles Times - affairs column -

Magda Azab
Magda Azab
  • Save
Los Angeles Times - affairs column - conceptual illustration editorial illustration love pride lgbt trans flowers editorial illustrator magdaazab character illustration ill
Download color palette

I’m a trans woman. And, for once, I wasn’t fetishized.

“For the next two weeks, I could not bring myself to read his letter to me. It just felt too painful. When I called my mom and told her, she said we never truly lose people we love; the memories of them are something that can’t be taken away — that I should relish those memories. I read his letter after my mom and I got off the phone.
Yet on my best days, I stop relying on my fingertip, let a tear fall, and read the last line he wrote, “Take care of yourself, that’s an order!
It’s not a new promise to keep, but a reminder of what I deserve”

Words by Jesse Herb

Magda Azab
Magda Azab

More by Magda Azab

View profile
    • Like