Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tom Souverain
Voodoo

Voodoo Game Competition

Tom Souverain
Voodoo
Tom Souverain for Voodoo
  • Save
Download color palette

Quick illustration for our Summer Game Competition. The goal was to have a straightforward visual that can fit anywhere, emphasizing the competition axis with a podium, the game-related theme with coins, trophies, ... and the generous prizes with gold items. 🏆

Check this article if you want to learn more!

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!
🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store
🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!

Voodoo
Voodoo
Entertain the world.

More by Voodoo

View profile
    • Like