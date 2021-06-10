Emran Hossain

Fashion Brand Wordmark- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain
  • Save
Fashion Brand Wordmark- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7 cloth logo cloth brand wordmark logo fashion logo fashion vector icon letter logo typography design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Fashion Brand Wordmark- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7
Logo Name- Adams & Abigail
Theme-Fashion Brand Wordmark
Follow Me On Instagram: gfxemran
Follow Me On Behance: gfxemran
Say hello for custom Order- emranhossain01385@gmail.com

#dailylogochallenge

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain

More by Emran Hossain

View profile
    • Like