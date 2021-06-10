Extej Design Agency

Dashboard UX Settings Page for Crypto Crowdfunding Real Estate

The settings page in crowdfunding projects is very significant. UI UX design must be intuitive for the target audience and well thought out. Phone verification and 2FA protect the change of billing and personal information, highlighted these key features in the settings screen.

How can an investor be efficiently protected from fraud?

