Dashboard UX Settings Page for Crypto Crowdfunding Real Estate

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey mates!
The settings page in crowdfunding projects is very significant. UI UX design must be intuitive for the target audience and well thought out. Phone verification and 2FA protect the change of billing and personal information, highlighted these key features in the settings screen.
How can an investor be efficiently protected from fraud?
Check out the full project on: Behance
Be sure to follow the @Extej team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Feel free to contact us by: Email or Telegram
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook
We are always open and available for new projects!
Your feedback is very appreciated! Don't be greedy and press "L" or ❤️ if enjoy it