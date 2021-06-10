Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Letter Challenge G Monogram

Letter Challenge G Monogram identity abstract minimalist vector branding brand logo design
MONOGRAM CHALLENGE
-------------
We have started our challenge to create initial monograms so, every two days we post a creation project. Follow us, so you don't miss any of our submissions.
-----
if you are interested in this monogram, do not hesitate to contact us : asbeendesign.com

Rebound of
Letter Challenge G Monogram
By AsbeenDesign
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
