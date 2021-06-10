Aksa Inov | Rupture

robotic, mecha, futuristic, pokemon Lugia logo style design

robotic, mecha, futuristic, pokemon Lugia logo style design lugia game branding graphic design mecha illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
Download color palette
  1. 25.jpg
  2. 45-01.jpg
  3. 45-02.jpg
  4. 45-03.jpg
  5. 45-04.jpg

feel free to share your opinion in comment down below. i always open for any suggestions.
-available for project, dont hestitate to reach me out!

File -
- AI
- Eps
- High resolution JPEG
- High resolution transparent PNG

you'll get all of this item ( including different type of the logos, swipe to see )

Animals, Mecha, Robot, Logo Design

    • Like