BUNDLE LA Candy Gradients & Shapes 520 + Elements

DOWNLOAD: https://www.sparrowandsnow.com/product/bundle-la-candy-gradients-shapes/

LA CANDY is an extensive collection of gradients background textures & free-form shapes with a retro look and feel with customizable grain effect.

The package includes a vector library of 30 mesh gradients in Adobe Illustrator in vibrant candy colours + a comprehensive collection of shapes and gradients of different types, and exported everything for you for a total of 520+ ready-to-use assets. Each gradient has been prepared for you in different sizes, pixel perfect for Instagram Posts, Instagram Stories, and a High-Res landscape size for striking landing pages backgrounds.

The gradients of LA CANDY are a wonderful resource for all Canva lovers: just upload the elements in your library, and they will be instantly available on any device! The colours are customizable in Adobe Illustrator, and everything is made extra-easy thanks to the Recolor Artwork feature. The package includes master Photoshop files, with noise effect editable as you wish. As a great addition to the gradient textures, LA CANDY includes 25 free-form shapes, editable in Photoshop. Place any of the gradients in the shapes for endless variations.

⚡️⚡️⚡️What’s included

⚡️Master PSD (Photoshop) files for each size (landscape, square, vertical) with editable Grain Effect.

⚡️Illustrator Vector Library - 30 Editable Mesh Gradients Ready-to-Use backgrounds

⚡️CANDY Mesh Library

- 30 CANDY Mesh Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 30 CANDY Mesh Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 30 CANDY Mesh Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Angle Gradients Library

- 25 Angle Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 25 Angle Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 25 Angle Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Circular Gradients Library

- 25 Circular Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 25 Circular Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 25 Circular Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Diamond Gradients Library

- 25 Diamond Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 25 Diamond Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 25 Diamond Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Linear Gradients Library

- 25 Linear Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 25 Linear Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 25 Linear Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Reflected Gradients Library

- 25 Reflected Gradient Textures 3000x2000px (Landscape)

- 25 Reflected Gradient Textures 1080x1080px (Square Post)

- 25 Reflected Gradient Textures 1080x1920px (IG Story)

⚡️Ready-to-Use free-form shapes:

- 25 Free-form CANDY Mesh shapes (PNG with transparency)

Requirements: This pack includes templates designed for use with Canva, the best free online image editing software. No additional software is required!

Please note:

CANVA does not support colour changing of gradient mesh (if one day it will be supported we will be ready to update the product)

Photos are not included

These templates are ideal for: Bloggers, Freelancers, Digital Data Agency, Mindset Coaches, Creative Entrepreneurs, Course Creators, Business Coaches, Life Coaches, Health Coaches, Fitness Professionals, Content Creators, Graphic Designers, Web Designers, Virtual Assistants, E- commerce, App, Store Owners, Social Media, and Marketing Managers.

