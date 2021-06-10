Good for Sale
ESV Prayer Bible • (Portraits 49-52)

portrait bible design etching engraving

Download color palette

Another four portrait illustrations from the ESV Prayer Bible wich was released in April 2019 by Crossway Books. It‘s still one of my favorite projects. Here you can see Augustus Toplady, (a young) John Wesley, George Whitefield and William Wilberforce.

