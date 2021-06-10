Trending designs to inspire you
I was commissioned to create an illustration using the ampersand to represent connection, attachment and cooperation.
The goal of this project is to develop a conceptual brand around connections - the cognitive attachments we form with, not only other people, but with certain places and things, even with ideas and ideologist.