Ampersand letter ampersand ui logo design 2d vector minimal illustrator flat illustration art
I was commissioned to create an illustration using the ampersand to represent connection, attachment and cooperation.
The goal of this project is to develop a conceptual brand around connections - the cognitive attachments we form with, not only other people, but with certain places and things, even with ideas and ideologist.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
