How is Shopify Stock Notifier Beneficial for High Conversions?

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shopify Stock Notifier which is developed by Webkul and it is the most important tool for all Shopify eCommerce administrators to keep track of your low stock items in an automated way. With the Shopify Stock Notifier, you can avoid losing credibility as a merchant or losing orders before they are caught. To protect your store from that problem, this extension monitors your inventory and can send you various alerts when it drops below a certain alert level. Conveniently, you will receive an email notification daily regarding those low stock items.