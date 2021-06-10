How is Shopify Stock Notifier Beneficial for High Conversions?

Shopify Stock Notifier which is developed by Webkul and it is the most important tool for all Shopify eCommerce administrators to keep track of your low stock items in an automated way. With the Shopify Stock Notifier, you can avoid losing credibility as a merchant or losing orders before they are caught. To protect your store from that problem, this extension monitors your inventory and can send you various alerts when it drops below a certain alert level. Conveniently, you will receive an email notification daily regarding those low stock items.