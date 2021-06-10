Smart House App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An app to manage/control the appliances in your house: from security doors to CCTV cameras, smart TVs, ACs, water heater and probably any other controllable device you can think of, wouldn't be a bad idea, yeah?
Check out the rendering of this Smart House App idea. Got any comment, thought about the design? Please, feel comfortable to pour it here.