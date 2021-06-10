The Lighting Studio — web-page

М-Лайт — студя освещения. Визуальная концепция подобрана с целью показать световые эффекты: на темно-синих участках легко считывается работа светом с фотографий портфолио, а светлые участки контрастируют, создавая световой переход. Заголовки расположены таким образом, чтобы анимировать их появление.

M-Light - the lighting studio. The visual concept shows the lighting effects: in the dark blue areas you can easily read the work with light from photos, and the light areas are contrasting, creating a light transition from the dark. The headings are positioned in a such way to animate their appearance.