Still frame from a short 3D animation I did for the Swedish celebration of Midsummer (Midsommar). I got inspired by Arek Platek's frog 3D Animal Collection. Watch the short animation here https://johantorell.myportfolio.com/short-3d-animation-midsommar #Blender3D