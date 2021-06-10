Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johan Torell

Mr.Froggy

Johan Torell
Johan Torell
  • Save
Mr.Froggy sound design compositing animation 3d
Download color palette

Still frame from a short 3D animation I did for the Swedish celebration of Midsummer (Midsommar). I got inspired by Arek Platek's frog 3D Animal Collection. Watch the short animation here https://johantorell.myportfolio.com/short-3d-animation-midsommar #Blender3D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Johan Torell
Johan Torell

More by Johan Torell

View profile
    • Like