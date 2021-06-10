Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vamshi Reddy

SME Neo Banking App

Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Hire Me
  • Save
SME Neo Banking App ux web app icon uxdesign landingpage dribble dark ui typography vector logo ui illustration branding ui ux design visual design design dribbble visual
Download color palette

Hi Friends,

the fintech app we are working on. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

I hope you like it!

Follow for more works 👉 https://dribbble.com/Mammu
------------------------------------------------------------------

Vamshi Reddy
Vamshi Reddy
Product Designer 👍 ⤵
Hire Me

More by Vamshi Reddy

View profile
    • Like