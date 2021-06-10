Limited Packaging Design for Jack Daniels Whisky

Hello!

Jack Daniel’s needs no introduction. This American Tennessee whiskey is one of the most recognizable whiskeys in the world. Two limited barrels of this drink were delivered to Dom Whiskey – one of the largest alcohol stores in Europe. And it was here that the idea of ​​creating original packaging for this unique, amber alcohol was born.

Dom Whiskey has over a dozen of its own premises in Poland, but it is Domek Whiskey, the first stationary store in Jastrzebia Góra, that is on the label of this packaging. The house was drawn by hand from scratch. Voila Studio has created two packages framed in the entourage of this house. The first, dark, made of black colored paper, was supplemented with golden hot stamping, which was emphasized by the elegant packaging. The second packaging, for contrast, was made of cream-colored paper, also colored in the mass and supplemented with graphite foil and golden hotstamping. The whole is enriched with a selective UV varnish that shimmers in the light, revealing the festive nature of this series.

Thanks to the recognition of Dom Whiskey and Jacek Daniel’s, these packages are eagerly used by collectors who want to have a Polish touch of Tennessee whiskey in their collection. We are currently in the process of creating another limited edition of packaging.

🚀 Follow us:

Behance Facebook Instagram