Arise, Pestilence II

Arise, Pestilence II character design character history medieval historic torch knight helmet sword mace 3d artwork 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric 3d blender blender3d illustration
So I started creating a clay render of this composition but it quickly turned away from that, I felt just a single stale material would not suffice for this. So, a bit of brass engraving instead with a cool contrasty background, how about that?

All heart,
Reijo

