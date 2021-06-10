Aishwarya Balekundri

Elegance personified

Odissi, this Indian classical dance form has been a part of my life since I was 8 years old. Today, after almost 20 years, I still cherish every moment I spend dancing.
This is a portrait painting of my guru, Jhelum Paranjape, which I intend to gift to her as a token of appreciation for giving me the gift of dance.

