Elegance personified

Odissi, this Indian classical dance form has been a part of my life since I was 8 years old. Today, after almost 20 years, I still cherish every moment I spend dancing.
This is a portrait painting of my guru, Jhelum Paranjape, which I intend to gift to her as a token of appreciation for giving me the gift of dance.
